Olympiakos Nicosia midfielder Alhassan Wakaso undergoes surgery, ruled out for six months

Ghanaian midfielder, Alhassan Wakaso has been ruled out for six months after picking up a career-threatening injury in the game against AC Omonia.

The midfielder had to be replaced by Stefanos Charalambous after Nigerian midfielder Sheihu Abdulahi lunged at him heavily.



Wakaso, who joined the Cypriot club in the summer transfer window, was making his debut for the Greens.



The injury is a big blow for the Ghanaian who has been in and out of action due to injuries.



The ex-Lorient player had surgery on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, for the problem to be corrected.

GHANASoccernet.com can confirm the player will be out for six months.



Meanwhile, Sheihu Abdulahi was shown a straight red card and he is expected to be given an extended punishment.



Marios Pechlivanis netted the only goal as Omonia won the game 1-0 at the GSP Stadium.