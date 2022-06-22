Olympiakos Nicosia part ways with Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo

Kingsley Sarfo

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo will not continue his trade with Cypriot side Olympiakos Nicosia after ending his stay at the club, Footballghana.com can report.

The 27-year-old joined the club in 2021 on a two-year deal.



Despite having a year left on his contract, Olympiakos Nicosia have announced his departure from the club ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.



"Kingsley thank you very much for your contribution to the team and we wish you all the best both professionally and personally" the club tweeted.



The former Malmo FF star scored 2 goals in made 42 appearances during his spell with Olympiakos Nicosia.



Sarfo spent half of the just ended season on loan at fellow Cypriot club APOEL Nicosia and established himself as one of the key players for the club.

He was voted as the best midfielder in the Cypriot league due to his outstanding performance.



The Ghanaian midfielder is expected to join APOEL on a permanent following his exit from Olympiakos Nicosia.



