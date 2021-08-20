Olympic Games: Akufo-Addo gifts bronze medalist Samuel Takyi a car, $10K

• Akufo-Addo gifted Samuel Takyi a car plus $10,000

• Samuel Takyi win bronze at the Tokyo Olympic Games



• Each member of the team including the Technical team will receive $5,000



President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to gift Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi a car plus $10,000 following his exploits at the Tokyo Olympic Games.



He further noted that the Olympic medalist will get an additional $20,000 put as part of his career development fund.



He made this revelation when members of the Ghana Olympic Committee called on the President on Friday at the Jubilee House to present Samuel Takyi’s bronze medal to him.

Addressing the media at the presentation ceremony, Akufo-Addo noted that each member of the team including the Technical team will receive $5,000.



President Akufo-Addo said, “You made all of us in Ghana proud and as a show of our gratitude and on the basis of your performance, I’m happy to announce that each member of the team which includes everybody involved will receive a reward of $5,000. He added, “The medalist, Samuel Takyi will receive a car, $10,000 and an additional $20,000 put in a career development fund for him.”



“The bonus of the team amounts to $150,000, the President concluded.



Akufo-Addo said also that his “government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports is committed to promoting sports in our schools.”



Takyi was one the only members of the Olympic Team to win a medal for Ghana. It was the first medal Ghana had won at the multi-sports event in 29 years.

