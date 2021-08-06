Olympic Games: Ghana loses Men’s 4x100m final

Ghana’s relay team

• Ghana’s relay team were last in the Men’s 4x100m event

• Italy won the race as Britain came 2nd



• The Jamaicans who were record holders place 5th



Ghana’s relay team lost the final of the Men’s 4x100m event of the 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, August 6, 2021.



The Ghanaian team finished last with a time of 38.40 but were later disqualified for what appeared to be a baton change infraction.



The quartet was Ghana's last hope of adding to the bronze medal won by boxer Samuel Takyi but their effort did not get the desired outcome.



The team competed against Germany, Canada, Jamaica, Great Britain, China, Italy and Japan.

The Italians won the race against all odds as Britain came second with Canada coming third.



Ghana’s team was made up of Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah, Sean Safo Antwi and Joseph Paul Amoah.



Team Ghana competed against some of its own people who have naturalized for other countries.



Prior to this race, Jamaica were the record holders with a time of 36. 84 seconds.



Ghana qualified to the final at a time of 38.08 seconds was considered enough to help Ghana’s team keep their medal chase in the competition on course.



