Olympic Games: Ghana misses out on gold as ‘hero’ Takyi loses to America’s Duke Regan

Samuel Takyi lost to America's Duke Regan on a 4-1 scoreline

The defeat means he will be decorated with a bronze medal



He is the first Ghanaian to win a medal since Barcelona 1992



Ghanaian boxing sensation Samuel Takyi will have to settle for bronze at the 2020 Olympic Games after losing his semi-final bout to America’s Duke Regan.



Samuel Takyi who has his eyes set on gold could not achieve his dream as he was lost on a 4-1 decision by the five-member referee panel.



It was a case of another poor start for the 20-year-old who was outboxed by the 23-year-old American boxer in the opening round.



The second round was a fairly good one for Takyi who pushed his opponent and made some incursions.

The third round was balanced as both boxers took advantage of each other’s defensive slips and boxed some punches.



The defeat brings an end to Takyi’s spell in the Games which has seen him become the first Ghanaian to win an Olympic Medal in 29 years.



The defeat also confirms him as Ghana’s fourth boxing medalist at the Olympic Games.



In all, Ghana has won five with football winning the other medal. A feat that was achieved in Barcelona 92 by the Black Meteors.



Ragan, on the other hand, will continue his search for a gold medal with a fight against the winner of Lazaro Alvarez versus Albert Batyrgaziev.



