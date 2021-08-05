Olympic Games: Ghana qualifies for final of men’s 4x100m race

Ghana will compete for medal on Friday

Ghana’s relay team has qualified for the final of the 4x100m event of the 2020 Olympic Games as the second fastest losers.

Ghana’s team of Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah, Sean Safo Antwi and Joseph Paul Amoah managed to secure a ticket to the final despite finishing fifth in the heats.



The time of 38.08 seconds was considered enough to help Ghana’s team keep their medal chase in the competition on course.



Ghana took off with Sean Safo-Antwi who did well to pass on the baton to the rapid Benjamin Azamti. Emmanuel Yeboah then initiated the curve with a good sprint before handing it to Joe Paul Amoah who managed to finish with a time that kept Ghana in the competition.

The team in achieving that have also broken the national record which stood at 38.12 seconds.



That record was set by Abu Duah, Eric Nkansah and Emmanuel Tuffour at the 1997 World Athletics Championship held by Greece.



They will return to the tracks on Friday for the final which is scheduled for 13:50 GMT