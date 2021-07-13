Olympic Games: I will shock the world - Ghana's Weightlifter Chris Amoah

Ghanaian weightlifter, Christian Amoah

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Ghanaian weightlifter Christian Amoah who is representing at the Olympic Games for the second time says he will be the man to watch at Tokyo 2020.

In an exclusive interview, the Jamestown based guy said he does not want to talk much, but the stage will judge his performance.



“I don’t want my competitors to know how much am carrying now, but I can say my training is good and I am lifting very good weights,” he said.



The number 4 in the Commonwealth rankings and second-best in Africa said he will surprise many people.



He thanked the President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib for his motivation and the Ghana Olympic Committee President, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah who is his former boss for their support and inspiration.

He urged Ghanaians to remember him in their prayers so that he will perform well and enter the medal zone at the 28th Olympic Games being hosted by Japan.



Amoah also thanked the Chef de Mission of Ghana’s Olympic Team, Mr.Mike Aggrey for his approachability and encouragement as well as his Japanese training friends in Inawashiro, where they the camping.



Amoah was at Rio 2016, and he claims he was then inexperienced bur now things have changed.