Olympic medalist Samuel Takyi, Asamoah Gyan win big at GUPS Awards

Samuel Takyi was Ghana's sole medalist from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan

The Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS) has awarded some personalities including Olympic Games bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi, Asamoah Gyan and Razak Abarola

The event took place at the Ministry of Information GNAT Hall where Samuel Takyi was awarded as the Youth Sports Personality of the year, Ghana’s all time top scorer Asamoah Gyan was also awarded as Professional Sports Leader award and Asante Kotoko stopper Razak Abarola awarded Professional Sports personality of the year.



After receiving the award Samuel Takyi thank GUPS for this wonderful award he received and also thanked his family, team members and his fans for the support.



GUPS which began as the society for professional institute, has a rich and impressive pedigree as the largest umbrella body of professional students in the country, drawn from 15 ratified educational institution



In an interview with the president of the Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS), Mr. Stephen Kwasi Acquah explained the reason why they awarded three sports personalities.



“He’s an amateur boxer over the last two decades”.



“I can’t remember the last time a Ghanaian athlete won a medal at Olympic Games so when the board sat down to look through the sporting fraternity he’s the one everybody mentioned that’s why we decided to award him as the Youth Sports personality of the year”.



the full list of the awardees

GUPS HONORARY AWARDS LIST.



• Kennedy Agyapong, MP



ASSIN CENTRAL



[Professional Philanthropist Leadership Award] |



• Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.(Minister For Transport)



[PROFESSIONAL GRAND PRIX TRANSPORT MINISTER HONORAY AWARD]



• Kwami Sefa Kayi – Chairman General

[Professional Media Practitioner of the Decade]



• Asamoah Gyan



[Professional Sports Leader Award]



• Samuel Takyi aka RING WARRIOR



YOUTH SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR



• Hon. Sammi Awuku : [POLITICAL YOUTH LEADER OF THE DECADE AWARD]



• Matthew Opoku Prempeh: [INNOVATIVE MINISTER OF THE DECADE AWARD]

• LOUISA ATTA-AGYEMAN; [OUTSTANDING FEMALE YOUTH LEADER OF THE DECADE]



• Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, MP



Ayawaso West Wuogon & Deputy Majority Chief Whip.



[Professional Philanthropist Leadership Award]



• Dr. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor.



[GUPS SPECIAL SERVICE AWARD]



• Mr Patrick Ayittah

[GUPS SPECIAL SERVICE AWARD]



• Mr. Maxwell Kwabena Sakyi DAMPARE.



[GUPS SPECIAL SERVICE AWARD]