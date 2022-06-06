Olympics 0-1 Kotoko: Porcupine Warriors pip Wonder Club in Accra

File photo

Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC pipped Accra Great Olympics by a lone goal in a Week 32 clash on Sunday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

The Reds went into the game as Champions and had nothing to lose if even the suffer defeat at the hand of the DADE Boys.



Great Olympics dominated the opening 45 minutes of the match but could not open the scoring despite the numerous chances that came their way.



The Porcupine Warriors struck first in the second half of the match to put themselves in the lead and put the pressure on the home team.



Imoro Ibrahim found Franck Thierry Mbella Etouga with a clean pass and the Cameroonian did the rest as he turn and unleashed a powerful drive into the net to make it 1-0 in the 69th minute.

Both teams created few chances in the game but no goal was scored again in the match.



Kotoko held onto the lead and recorded a double victory over Great Olympics in the league this season.



Kotoko will play relegated Elmina Sharks FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi next weekend in their penultimate game of the season.