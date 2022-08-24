0
Olympics' striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye joins Hearts of Oak

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Hearts of Oak on Ghana Premier League transfer deadline day managed to snap up impressive Great Olympics striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye.

The phobias struggled in front of goal last season as they finished sixth after failing to defend the league title they won in the  2020/2021 season.

Abbey Quaye has been a revelation in the Ghana Premier League this last few seasons and will be hoping to help the team with his predatory instincts.

Hearts of Oak will next season compete for honours not only on the domestic scene but in Africa as well where the club will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The 24-year-old striker scored 10 goals in 27 matches last season while providing two assists.

He was a member of the Black Stars squad at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

