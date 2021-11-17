Olympics can never be ‘landlords’ of Accra - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Hearts of Oak Board Member, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamaklo

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has revealed that their regional rivals, Accra Great Olympics can not claim supremacy of the region.



For years, there has been a growing debate about which football club in Accra is the rightful ‘landlord’ of the region when it comes to the Ghana Premier League.



However, after beating Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko last season in the league, Olympics declared themselves as masters of the region.



But in a recent interview with GhanaWeb, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe has downplayed the assertions of their rivals.

According to him, Great Olympics was formed after members of the erstwhile Standfast Football Club defected from the club at a time when Hearts of Oak had been in existence for many years.



“They can never be,” Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe said after he was asked who the rightful landlords of Accra are.



He added, “How can Olympics be the landlords of Accra?” “They themselves they came out of a club called Accra Standfast. Members of Standfast defected to form Accra Great Olympics that is the historical part,” Dr Nyaho Tamakloe explained.



The Hearts of Oak Board Member went on to explain that Hearts of Oak had been in existence for a long while before Olympics was birthed.



“How can they be landlords when we were there for years? Even Standfast couldn’t be landlords of the Accra Sports Stadium. It’s the usual noise they are making, forget about it,” he stated.



