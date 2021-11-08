Olympics coach Annor Walker can’t get enough of hat trick hero Maxwell Abbey Quaye

Maxwell Abbey Quaye

Great Olympics beat Accra Lions in Accra

• Maxwell Abbey-Quaye nets first hat trick of the season



• Accra Lions wait for first-ever win GPL extended



Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker, has revealed his admiration of forward, Maxwell Abbey Quaye after the latter had a treble of goals against Accra Lions FC on Sunday.



Abbey-Quaye’s hat trick put the Dede boys in winning ways as they emphatically beat the newbies 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Delighted Annor Walker could not hide his love for the young striker at post-match.

“I’m so happy for him. He is a player I love so much and I know what he can do."



The experienced gaffer further explained why Abbey missed Olympics' draw against Real Tamale United on match week one.



"...when you asked me why he was out at Tamale; I told you he had malaria and I didn’t want to stress him. So I rested him and gave him the chance today and he has proved a point that he is one of the best strikers in the country,” the Black Stars B coach added



Maxwell Abbey not only walked home with the match ball but also the NASCO man-of-the-match award



Great Olympics have climbed to third on the league log with four points whereas, Accra Lions occupy 15th position with one point.