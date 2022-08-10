0
Olympics leading race to sign former Hearts striker, Kofi Kordzi

Kofi Kordzi.jfif Striker, Kofi Kordzi

Ghana Premier League side, Great Olympics are leading the race for the signing of former Hearts of Oak forward, Kofi Kordzi.

The strong striker has been released by the Phobians after he was declared surplus to requirement by the club at the end of the 2022/23 football season.

Amid the controversy surrounding his release, Kofi Kordzi has disclosed that he has learned three clubs are interested in his services.

“Hearts of Oak initially declared me as surplus but later told me they have realised teams are after me so they won't release but will rather sell me to raise some and that was when I requested for my four months unpaid salary.

"They told me Olympics, King Faisal and Samartex are all after me,” Kofi Kordzi disclosed.

Today, further checks have revealed that Great Olympics are the favourites to land the signature of the striker.

Kofi Kordzi, 27, per sources wants to stay in the capital and also wants to sign for the ‘Dade Boys’.

