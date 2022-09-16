Olympics will beat Hearts again in Mantse derby on Sunday - Philip Sackey

Great Olympics captain Philip Nii Kojo Sackey

Great Olympics captain Philip Nii Kojo Sackey is confident his side will achieve the same feat again by beating Hearts of Oak on match week two of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Wonder Club, who thrashed Hearts last season at the Accra Sports stadium made an impressive start to the 2022/23 season with a 1-0 win over Bechem United courtesy of Samuel Ashie Quaye's strike in the 82nd minute to give his side all the three points.



Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, lost their opener against Aduana Stars and would look to bounce back with pressure mounting on Coach Samuel Boadu.



"Last season I told them we were going to beat them and we did."

"It won’t be different from this season. I can’t predict the scoreline, but we are going to take all three points," Nii Kojo Sackey said in a post-match press conference after their 1-0 victory against Bechem United.



Hearts of Oak will welcome their city rivals Great Olympics in the Mantse derby on Sunday at the Accra Sports stadium.