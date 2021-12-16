Omicron is ravaging Europe not Africa, they should stop playing football - Sannie Daara

Ex-Ghana FA communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara

Former Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association and veteran journalist, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has urges the European Clubs Association (ECA) to stop playing football since the omicron variant is causing massive devastation in Europe and not Africa.

This comes after French media outlet, RMC in the early hours of Wednesday 15th December,2021 published fictitious news that CAF had cancelled the African Cup of Nations tournament.



Before RMC's publication, the European Clubs Association(ECA) had notified the Confederation of African Football(CAF) and FIFA that they may not release their players for the African Cup of Nations tournament which is set to come off in Cameroon due to the omicron variant and a lack of safety plans put in place by CAF.



The former BBC Sports Journalist in reacting to the false claims by RMC and the ECA's hollow and unmeritorious argument has urged them to stop playing football in Europe since the COVID-19 numbers are higher as compared to Africa.



"It is more ravaging in Europe than anywhere and not Africa as we speak now we expect maybe in the next couple of hours the UK Prime Minister will issue a statement concerning the new variant.



"The omicron variant is not ravaging Africa but it is ravaging Europe so if there is anything to be done at all they should stop playing their competitions and allow Africa play our football with all our top stars present.

This has been the stock in trade of what European media and European governing bodies try to do to against African football."



"We've to look at the bigger picture and the bigger picture is that they see the African Cup of Nations as something that competes with their products so whatever they will do to water down our product is something they will do.



"So Africans must realize some of these things that come from these European bodies so Africa must join forces to fight this falsehood," he said.



The African Cup of Nations tournament will be played in Cameroon between 9 January and 6 February 2022.