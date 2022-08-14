One Ghanaian missing after 2022 Commonwealth Games in UK

Ghana's contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

One Ghanaian delegate has gone missing after the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Ghanaian whose name has not been made public yet is reportedly among 17 other persons who have gone missing after the games.



They included 13 athletes and four others who were with individual teams.



The UK police have been successful in finding eight of the missing persons while nine others are on the run.



Some of the people who were found include a competitor from Botswana and Cameroon.



According to the police, five of the missing people are part of the Sri Lankan squad.

The police and immigration officials have assured that they will ensure the well-being and safety of everyone who has been found.



A force spokesperson, said: “We’ve received a total of 17 missing people reports from visiting Commonwealth Games delegations – 13 competitors and four other delegation members. Of those, nine have since been found and eight remain outstanding.



“We’re making enquiries alongside immigration officials to ensure they are safe and well.”



In 2018, some of Ghana’s contingents went missing after the games in Australia. The athletes that vanished following the Australia Games were the badminton players Gifty Mensah and Stella Amasah.



/KPE