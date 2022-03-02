'One Man Supporter' donates US$100 towards Kotoko stadium plan

Abraham Boakye popularly known as

Abraham Boakye popularly known as "One Man Supporter" has donated $100 towards the Porcupine Warriors CEO's proposed plan to build a stadium.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah in an interview with Oyerepa FM revealed that if he gets $100 each from 100,000 Asante Kotoko fans he will build a stadium for the club.



Since the club's founding, the Porcupine Warriors have played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and other temporal venues.



Abraham Boakye gave Angel FM's Saddick Adams $100 to pass it on to Asante Kotoko's CEO as his contribution towards the idea.



