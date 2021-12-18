One of the best moments in my life - Saddick Adams after winning SWAG journalist of the year

Daniel Afriyie named SWAG home-based player of the year

Mohammed Kudus wins SWAG foreign-based player of the year



Fatawu Issahaku crowned SWAG discovery of the year



Saddick Adams has said being crowned as the sports journalist of the year is one of the best moments in his career.



The Angel Broadcasting Network sports journalist was named the best journalist of the year 2021 at the Sports Writers Association of Ghana's awards gala on Friday, December 17, 2021.



The 2018 Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) sports journalist of the year beat competition from Media General’s Juliet Bawuah, experienced photojournalist Samuel Boakye-Buckman-Oliseh and John Vigah of Ghanaian Times.

Sports Obama as he is popularly known, took to his Facebook wall to share his words of appreciation.



"Good morning folks!



"Thanks to Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), for this award, as the Best Sports Journalist 2021.



"To be selected by people in your own field, and to have people who you have looked up to all your life, recognise and bestow on you this honour, is truly the greatest feeling anyone can pray for in their career.



"Truly one of the best moments in my life. To all my colleagues in the category and all sports journalists in this country doing amazing works, proud of you all.

"And thanks to everyone for the good wishes. I feel so humbled by your support and encouragement as always. Alhamdulillah again."



The 46th MTN SWAG Awards ceremony took place at the Accra International Conference center. Sports personalities who had performed immensely in the year under review were awarded.



Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afreyie Barnieh was named home-based player of the year whiles Mohammed Kudus picked the best foreign-based player award. Dreams FC's Fatawu Issahaku was named revelation of the year.



Watch when Saddick Adams was crowned SWAG Sports Journalist of the year



