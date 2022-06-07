One of the worst days of my life - Nigeria's Alex Iwobi on missing out on World Cup qualification

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi has labelled the day the team lost out on qualification to the 2022 World Cup as one of the worst days of his life.

Iwobi said he was gutted that Nigeria missed out on the biggest football competition on the globe.



He noted that his Nigerian teammates gave off their best but the Black Stars of Ghana held their own to qualify for the tournament which will be held in Qatar in November.



“I missed the two qualifying matches [vs Black Stars] because I was serving a suspension from Afcon. I watched the first leg in my house and the second leg I watched with my family.



“And you can imagine how disappointed we were when we lost the ticket for the World Cup. The boys tried, but Ghana got the results that gave them the ticket. It was a very very disappointing game. I felt so sad, and that must rank as one of the worst days of my career. Painful, but that is football for you. It is in the past now and we must move on,” Iwobi is quoted to have said by Givemesport.

Iwobi missed the two matches which were played in March due to a red card he suffered in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Super Eagles drew goalless with Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium and drew 1-1 at the MK Abiola Stadium on March 29, 2022.



Ghana qualified via the away goal-rule.



The Black Stars have been paired in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.