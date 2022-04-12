Only Black Stars technical team can determine fate Hudson Odoi, Lamptey - Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante, Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum, has said the country's football governing body cannot pursue the nationality switch of Ghanaian players born abroad without the consent of the Black Stars coach.

The likes of Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson Odoi, and others have all been linked to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.



According to multiple reports, the GFA has started discussions to lure the aforementioned players to switch nationalities.



However, Asante Twum says the FA can only begin the national switch discussion with some of the top Ghanaian players born abroad if the next Black Stars coach gives them the go-ahead.



According to him, the FA cannot begin the process of a nationality switch of a Ghanaian player born abroad without the recommendation of the Black Stars coach.

“I don’t know the players we want to pursue. The truth is that let’s leave that to the coach. When Otto Addo got the job, he decided to bring Dennis Odoi and Elisha Owusu. He gave us pressure; we went through the process and we got the two players," he told Joy FM in an interview.



“When C.K took the job, he decided to bring Akwasi Otchere Wriedt and we did everything possible to bring him. Under C.K Akunnor we went to France to visit Alexander Djiku and we did all we could to change his nationality," he added.



The Black Stars have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after eliminating the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the playoffs with the away goal rule.



Ghana are in Group H alongside, Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.