Only Ghanaians can make Asamoah Gyan return to Black Stars – Manager

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Anim Addo tags Asamoah Gyan as king of Ghana football

Anim Addo reveals Asamoah Gyan’s biggest regret

Asamoah Gyan to start training for 2022 World Cup

Samuel Anim Addo, the manager of legendary striker Asamoah Gyan has revealed that the question of having Asamoah Gyan back in the Black Stars squad rests on the shoulders of football fans in the country.

In an exclusive interview on GhanaWeb's Sports Check program, Sammy Anim Addo disclosed that it would be a conflict of interest to claim Gyan’s inclusion in the Black Stars is due to the position he holds at the GFA.

“It’s difficult to speak about this because everybody will say because I am Asamoah Gyan’s manager but I will not say straight away that he should be in the team,” Anim Addo said on the Sports Check show.

Although there have been talks for the all-time Black Stars top scorer to be in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup, Anim Addo explained that Ghanaians must weigh the benefits of having Gyan in the Black Stars before campaigning for his inclusion.

“It's up to all of us, let's look at what he can bring on board. If he can bring something special on board, then fine. If we make it a national agenda that the nation needs him, nobody can say no,” Asamoah Gyan’s manager stated.

While some contend that Gyan’s age does not merit a call-up to the Black Stars, Anim Addo argued that there have been several players like Miroslav Klose, Roger Milla among others who played at the World Cup at old age.

“There’s the example of great players who are older than him. I wish and pray that he would heed the calls to start playing and training,” Anim Addo stated.

Asamoah Gyan has also expressed readiness to play for the Black Stars a the World Cup but wants to earn a call-up on merit.

