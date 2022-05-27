Open 'Go Fund Me' account for Ghana Premier League - Ex-NDC Organizer to GFA

Former management committee member of the Black Stars, Yaw Boateng Gyan

A former management committee member of the Black Stars, Yaw Boateng Gyan has advised the Ghana Football Association to open a 'Go-Fund Me' account for the Ghana Premier League.



Like everyone in the football industry, Yaw Boateng Gyan is concerned that three years into the Kurt Okraku administration, the FA are yet to secure a headline sponsor for the country’s elite club competition.



He said if the moves by the FA are yielding no result then it has become necessary for the football governing body to resort to crowd-funding to raise money for the competition.

The former National Organizer of the NDC says clubs are struggling and that the FA must explore various means of raising funds the competition.



“Since the Ghana League has struggled to secure sponsorship for years, I’ll entreat the FA to open a Go Fund Me so that rich Ghanaians in the diaspora will support. Partey, Amartey & co may donate”, he told Angel FM.



Despite lofty promises of securing sponsorships for the Ghana Premier League, the Kurt Okraku administration is yet to get a sponsor for the league.



However, reports on Thursday, May 26, 2022 indicated the FA are close to getting a sponsor for the league.



The report states that the National Lottery Authority and other companies have reacted positively to a GFA proposal and could soon come on board.

When quizzed on the issue in 2021, Kurt Okraku explained that his outfit are in talks with companies are remain hopeful of landing a deal soon.



"We are working tirelessly to secure a headline sponsor for the Premier League and the Division One League. We tried last season but I am hopeful it will work this time around.



"I am only pleading that we all play our role well because the FA is doing their best and the media must also do the same but if we continue to do the wrong things, it means we will struggle to get what we want," he added.