Opoku Nti assesses performance of Asante Kotoko and Black Stars on Sports Check

Opoku Nti urges Nana Yaw Amponsah to fulfil stadium plan

Opoku Nti wants player GPL player exodus reduced



Opoku Nti calls for consistency in Black Stars call-ups



Asante Kotoko legend, Samuel Opoku Nti assessed the performance of his former club and the Black Stars in the latest edition of Sports Check on GhanaWeb.



Being the mastermind behind Asante Kotoko's triumph as CAF Champions League winners in 1983 after scoring the winner against Egyptian side Al Ahly, Opoku Nti believes player exodus has affected Ghana’s performance on the continental stage greatly.



Although he points out that it would be very difficult to end the phenomenon, he also argues that with the proper investment in players and the league as a whole players will not fancy any move outside but will cherish playing in the domestic league.



In his words, “the exodus is eating into the local competition and you can’t do anything about it because those of us who won the Cup in 1983, we were together since although in 82 some of them left but because we still had some of the players and we had stayed together. The chemistry was working in such a way that when a player gets a ball we know his next move but nowadays you won’t get it.”

In his assessment of the Black Stars performance lately, the 1982 AFCON winner noted that inconsistencies in the national team have resulted in the dwindling performance of the Black Stars.



According to him, the next Black Stars coach must invest ample time in observing players in the domestic league to give them a chance to showcase their talent in the national team and increase their confidence on the pitch.



Opoku Nti who is very impressed with the work rate of the current CEO of Asante Kotoko believes Nana Yaw Amponsah’s name would never be forgotten if he fulfils his dreams of constructing a stadium for the club.



The man known as ‘Lord Zico’ also opened up about his nickname as well as other issues.



Watch the full interview below



