Opoku Nti names Imoro Ibrahim as 2021/22 GPL best player

Imoro Ibrahim Asante Kotoko left back , Imoro Ibrahim

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko legend, Samuel Opoku Nti, has named Ibrahim Imoro as his best player of the 2021–2022 Ghana Premier League season.

Imoro was superb for the Porcupine Warriors in the just-ended campaign.

The enterprising left-back scored twice in 28 appearances for the club.

Opoku Nti, who is a former Chief Executive Officer of the club believes the young left-back is the best player of the season.

"My best player is one who is consistent, trains well, and gives out his best so I will pick him as my best player of the season,” he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

Meanwhile, the diminutive player is currently on the radar of some European clubs including Belgian Pro League club Royal Antwerp.

Further reports, however, suggest that Kotoko has turned down €50,000 loan deal from the Belgian side.

Imoro is expected to make Asante Kotoko's squad for their 2022/23 CAF Champions League campaign.

