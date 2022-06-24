0
Opoku Nti shares how Kotoko can excel in CAF Champions League next season

Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Opoku Nti has shared how the club can excel in the upcoming CAF Champions League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season after winning the Ghana Premier League.

Ahead of the campaign, Opoku Nti has called for adequate preparation and proper plan in order to excel.

“At all cost, we have to prepare well. The team also have to adhere to the program from the coach because if they are unable to prepare well it will be very difficult for them”

“Very soon the competition will start, the standard in Africa is very high, so our preparations and certain players we will need for the campaign must be fast” he said.

The Preliminary round of the CAF Champions League campaign will begin in August this year.

