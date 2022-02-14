Opoku Nti speaks ahead of Hearts-Kotoko clash

Former Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Samuel Opoku Nti

Former Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Samuel Opoku Nti has commented on the upcoming game between the Porcupine Warriors and Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians will play host to the Porcupine Warriors in an outstanding Ghana Premier League fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Ahead of the clash, the former Kotoko CEO noted the two-time African Champions has a lot of advantage over the rainbow boys.

"This is a game that do not normally follow form guard, Kotoko has a lot of advantage over Hearts Of Oak and am sure Hearts fans are aware of this" he said.



Asante Kotoko sit first of the table with 36 points whereas Hearts of Oak occupies 8th position with 24 points after 16 matches each.