Opoku and Lomotey return to Amiens SC for pre-season training

Opoku and Lomotey excited to be back in training

Emmanuel Lomotey and Nicholas Opoku of the Black Stars have joined Amiens SC's training camp ahead of next season's French Ligue 2.

The Philippe Hinschberger led Amiens began their training drills two weeks ago in preparation for the next season.



The technical team of Amiens SC, however, gave Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey extended rests due to their participation in the Black Stars two international friendly games against Morocco and Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars lost 1-0 to Morocco in the first friendly game and drew 0-0 with Ivory Coast in the second friendly game at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Last season Nicholas Opoku made 27 appearances and assisted once in the Ligue 2 while Emmanuel Lomotey made 26 appearances, scored two goals and assisted twice.



Opoku and Lomotey joined their teammates at the River Selle training facility, but were given special training from the rest of the squad by coach Philippe Hinschberger.