Opponents cannot underrate Ghana - FA boss Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku 371 650x451 1 Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has said that the Black Stars will not be underrated by any opponent at the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana eliminated Nigeria in the World Cup playoff on aggregate to qualify for the Mundial in March.

The team has been engaging in a series of friendly games as part of preparations ahead of the tournament.

Ghana lost 3-0 to five-time World Champions Brazil in an international friendly played in France last Friday.

According to Kurt Okraku, despite the Black Stars' defeat to Brazil, the countries to play Ghana in Group H will not underrate the four-time African champions.

"The group is not easy, there are very good teams, but Ghana is not an easy rival either," he told deia.eus.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

