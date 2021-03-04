Oprah interview: Meghan accuse palace say dem dey ginger 'falsehoods'

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Di Duchess of Sussex say Buckingham Palace no go expect her and Prince Harry to dey silent if dem dey " sustain falsehoods about us".

For one clip of Oprah Winfrey interview with di couple, dem bin ask Meghan how she feel about di palace hear her "speak your truth today".



Meghan also say: "If e come with risk of losing tins, I mean... a lot don dey lost already."



Buckingham Palace dey investigate claims say di duchess bully royal staff.



Di allegations of bullying against Meghan come out afta di interview with Oprah dey recorded.



Di interview with Oprah, wey go air for di US on Sunday and for UK on Monday, dey expected to tell di tori of Harry and Meghan short period as working royals togeda before dem step down to go live for US.

For di 30-second teaser clip wey CBS release, Oprah ask di duchess: "How you feel about di palace hearing you speak your truth today?"



Meghan reply: "I no know how dem go expect say, afta all dis time, we go just dey silent if di Firm dey play active role to dey ginger falsehoods about us."



Di Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit dia roles as senior working royals for March 2020, and now dey live for California.



One report in the Times newspaper on Wednesday claim say di duchess face complaint for October 2018, while di duke and duchess bin dey live for Kensington Palace afta dia marriage for May of dat year.



One leaked email wey one staff member send, wey di newspaper publish, allege say Meghan pursue two personal assistants out of di household. Di report claim say she undermine di confidence of anoda, di third member of staff.

Inside statement later, Buckingham Palace - wey dey responsible for di hiring of royal staff - say dem dey "clearly very concerned about allegations for di Times" and dia HR team go look into di circumstances wey di article tok about.



"Di Royal Household don get Dignity at Work policy in place for years now and no dey and no go tolerate bullying or harassment for di workplace."



Past and present royal employees go dey invited to speak in confidence about dia experiences of working for Meghan as part of di investigation.





'Attack on her character'

Meghan and Prince Harry deny di bullying allegations.

One statement wey Meghan spokesperson issue in response to the newspaper tori say: "Di duchess dey saddened by dis latest attack on her character, particularly as someone wey don be target of bullying herself and dey deeply committed to supporting those wey don experience pain and trauma.



"She dey determined to continue her work, building compassion around di world and go continue to set an example for doing wetin dey right and doing what is good."



Meghan and Prince Harry TV interview with Oprah go air on CBS for US on di evening of Sunday 7 March.



For UK, dem go screen di interview on ITV at 21:00 GMT on Monday 8 March.



CBS say Meghan go dey interviewed about "stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood" and "how she dey handle life under intense public pressure".

Prince Harry go den join her, and di couple go speak about dia move to di US last year and dia future plans.



For anoda earlier clip wey CBS bin release, di Duke of Sussex draw similarities between di treatment of im late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and Meghan.