Organizers revealed why the Ga Mantse Cup was postponed

Hearts V Olympics Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics will be playing Ga Mantse Cup match

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics' Ga Mantse Cup match, which was scheduled to take place today, August 7, 2022, has been postponed,

The organizers of the game have revealed why the Cup match was postponed.

Hearts of Oak officially informed the organizers that they were unable to honour the game.

The Ga Mantse Cup is organized as part of the activities leading up to the forthcoming Homowo festival celebration, however, it is mainly aimed at celebrating King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

Speaking to Happy FM Primeval Consult Mr. William Ezear said:

"We received a letter from Hearts of Oak stating that the team is not ready to honour the game on Sunday because their team isn't ready and they just started preseason,"

"They want the game to be played on August 28. We are yet to meet the stakeholders to see the way forward," he ended.

