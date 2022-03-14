Orlando Pirates coach 'surprised' Ghana invited Richard Ofori for Nigeria game

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi, has confirmed rumours that the club's goalie Richard Ofori has been called to the Black Stars for the forthcoming World cup playoff.



Ofori made his long-awaited injury return on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Pirates 3-0 win over Royal Leopards.



After the match, the manager revealed that he was shocked when he learned the goalkeeper has been invited despite playing no games.



“Ofori is a top professional, Ghana selected him without playing a game. I was surprised.” Ncikazi told the South African media.

He, nonetheless, expressed his delight to have the Ghanaian back in the post.



“You could just see the confidence he brings and breathes around the defense and I’m sure he is going to lessen the leaking of goals at Pirates because more than the fact that we are not scoring we are also letting in goals and I’m sure it’s going to improve,” he added.



Richard Ofori last played for the Black Stars in September when he suffered an injury in Ghana's 1-0 defeat to South Africa. He subsequently missed the 2021 African Cup of Nation.



Although the Black Stars squad is yet to be officially announced, the goalkeeper is expected to be in post when Ghana face Nigeria in the playoffs.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.