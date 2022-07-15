0
Orlando Pirates likely to sign Edmund Arko-Mensah from Finnish side

Orlando Pirates are likely to sign Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Arko-Mensah, according to reports in South Africa.

For the past two years, Arko-Mensah has competed in Finland's Finnish Premier Division for FC Honka.

The handlers of Arko-Mensah are hoping that José Riveiro, the newly appointed head coach of the Pirates who previously worked in Finland at FC Inter Turku, would be interested in signing the 20-year-old for the Buccaneers.

“Edmund Arko-Mensah is keen on a move to South Africa, and he is currently playing for FC Honka in Finland. The new Orlando Pirates coach is the former assistant coach of the club that the boy plays for, and he knows his quality. The player’s representatives are planning to open talks regarding a possible deal,” a source told Soccer Laduma.

The 20-year-old is a former Ghana U-17 player, featuring for the Black Satellites at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup.

