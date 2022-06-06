Orlando Pirates lines up Kwame Peprah's replacement as clubs express interest

Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah

Ghana and Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah is the subject of interest from a yet to be named Greek side.

The Buccaneers have signed adequate replacements in Evidence Makgopa and Eva Nga pending the departure of their prized asset.



According to Ghanaguardian.com sources, the Buccaneers want in excess of $500,000 for a player they bought last season from King Faisal for $150,000.



The 21 year old striker has been in great form for his side domestically and in Africa despite a slow start which took him more than 13 goals to break his duck.

He has managed to score nine goals for Orlando Pirates in the DSTV Premiership whiles providing one assist and helped his side to the finals of the CAF Confederations Cup before losing on penalties to RS Berkane.



The Ghanaian striker will not agitate for a move just yet from the South African side but if they two teams are able to agree on terms he will leave.



Peprah who has been snubbed from the Black Stars despite performing well for his South African side sees playing in Europe as the only guarantee for a place in the highly competitive Black Stars.