Orlando Pirates turn down offer from European club for Ghana's Kwame Peprah

Kwame Peprah Orlando Pirates Ghana forward Kwame Peprah

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

South African giants, Orlando Pirates have rejected a bid from a European club for Ghana forward Kwame Peprah, according to reports.

The Greek outfit is said to have failed to meet the club’s valuation of the player, however, no further discussions were engaged.

A number of clubs are interested in signing the highly-rated youngster following his impressive display for Pirates in the just-ended season.

Peprah signed a three-year contract with Orlando Pirates from Ghana Premier League club King Faisal ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.

In his debut season, the 21-year-old Ghanaian striker has scored nine goals for Orlando Pirates in 38 games across all competitions despite struggling to adapt to life in the South African league initially.

Kwame Peprah alongside his compatriot and Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori played an instrumental role in Orlando Pirates' 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

He won a silver medal after RS Berkane defeated Orlando Pirates in the final of the CAF Confederation Cup which was held in Oyo, Nigeria.

He was named Young Player of the Season in the South African Premiership.

