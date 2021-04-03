Oscars nominations 2021: Dis year Oscars fit change Hollywood?

Previous winners as dem hold dema plaques

Di Academy Awards don come a long way since dia PR disaster in 2015, when dem carry all 20 acting nominations give white performers, wey make #OscarsSoWhite trend worldwide.

Di blacklash for social media make di organisation take a long hard at imsef, and dis year list of pipo wey fit win be di most diverse e don ever be.



But nominations no be everything; after all na to win Oscars dey about.



Here na how dis year ceremony fit make history- if di votes go di right way.



Best Director



If Chloe Zhaocarry di win for dis catergory, she go be di first non-white woman to win am.



Dem nominate di US -based Chinese filmmaker for Nomadland, whivh follow di storyof of one woman wey dey travel across di West afta she don loss her job following di 2008 financial crisis.



In fact, Zhao go be di second woman ever to carry di win for di best director for di awards' 92 history.

Kathryn Bigelow na im b di first woman to win di award for her Iraqi drama The Hurt Locker.



Best…lots of things



But no be best director alone Chloe fit win.



Dem also nominate her for best picture, best adapted screenplay , and best editing.



If she win for all di four categories, she go become di second person and di first woman ever, to carry four statuettes for one evening.



Di first pesin to win na Walt Disney, wit im record haul of four Oscars for 1954- for best documentary 9shotrt subject), best short subject (cartoon0, and di best short subject (two reel).



Zhao achievement go arguably be considered even greater, as her wins go be in more prestigious categories.

Best film



Zhao no be di only woman dem nominate for big awards.



British actress and writer Emerald Fennell dey nominated for best picture, best director, and best original screenplay for di film Promising Young Woman- a dark comedy about a 30 year-old medical school dropout seeking revenge.



If she win all di awards, she go be di first woman to win wetin be di di biggest Oscars for off-screen work.



Anoda history-making team wey dey nominated for di award be producers Shaka King and Ryan Coogler- who dey behind di film Judas and di Black Messiah.



If dey win, dem go be di first all-Black production team to take di top spot for dat category.



Best Actor

Dis year go also mark di first time a dem go nominate a Muslim actor for di be di best actor.



Riz Ahmed dey nominated for his roke as a metal drummer wey dey battle hearing loss for di film Sound Metal.



Dis no be di first time Muslim actors go make history for di awards.



For 2017, Mahershala Ali become di fisrt Muslim actor to win Academy Award forim role in Monlight for di best supporting category.



He win am again two years later wit im performance as a 1960s concert pianist for Green Bok.



But e don take until dis year for a Muslim actor to dey nominated for best actor.



Dis year Riz Ahmed deyface competition foor di award from another British actor, who go also set a record wit im win.

Like di vast majority of best actor winners, Sir Anthony Hopkins be white. But at 83, he go become di oldest ever winner of di award for im role in di Father.



Eight time unlucky?



Meanwhile, another veteran movie star will be hoping not to set a record at this year's Oscars.



American actress Glenn Close is nominated for an acting Oscar for the eighth time.



But all seven of her previous nominations have seen her go home empty handed.



She is now in the unhappy position of being on course to beat her own record for most nominations without a win - and equal the male one, set by acting legend Peter O'Toole.



