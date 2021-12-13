Osei Kofi is the greates goal-scorer of 'our time' - Cameroon Duodoo

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Osei Kofi

Asamoah Gyan has scored 51 goals for Ghana

Osei Kofi won AFCON titles



Cameroon Duodoo commends Saddick Adams for documentary on Robert Mensah



Veteran Ghanaian journalist Cameroon Duodoo has mentioned legendary footballer Osei Kofi as the greatest goal scorer in Ghana football history.



Cameron Duodoo in an opinion piece on a documentary by Saddick Adams on the death Robert Mensah extoled Osei Kofi for his goalscoring prowess.



“On the same Youtube channel,I came across a video presentation devoted to the life and death of Ghana's greatest-ever national goalkeeper, Robert Mensah. Produced, directed and narrated by an energetic bloke called Saddick Adams, this video, brought out in commemoration of the 50thanniversary of Robert Mensah's death, is the most complete retelling of the tragic life-story of Robert Mensah that I have ever come across.

“The main story-teller is the greatest goal-scorer of our time, Reverend Osei Kofi. As witty and lively as ever, Osei, who played with Robert Mensah in both the Black Stars and Kumase Asante Kotoko, gives us an unforgettable account of Robert's life.



“Osei Kofi presents a real-life, eyewitness description of Robert as a vivacious creature: his greatness and his foibles; the mystery surrounding his genius as a goal-keeper; and his eccentric lifestyle that, no doubt, contributed to his fatal and tragic stabbing by Melfah at Tema on 2 November 1971,” he wrote.



Despite Gyan officially being recognized as the greatest goalscorer for the Black Stars with fifty-one goals scored, there still a school of thought that Gyan is a beneficiary of the country’s inability to keep records.



Some persons who lived the early days of the Black Stars do not share the opinion that Gyan is Ghana’s greatest goal-scorer.



They hold the view that the era of Osei Kofi, Emmanuel Quarshie and the likes saw more goals than the recent generation.