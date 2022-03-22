Osei Kuffour responds to Asamoah Gyan on Majeed Ashimeru’s Black Stars snub

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars management committee member, Samuel Osei Kuffour has responded to Asamoah Gyan’s ‘nonsense must stop’ comments after Majeed Ashimeru was not included in Ghana’s squad to face Nigeria.



According to the former Bayern Munich player, the former Black Stars striker’s statements were very unfair to the coaches of the national team.



Osei Kuffour disclosed that Asamoah Gyan could have reached out to some of the members who are close to the Black Stars for further clarification on why some players, including Majeed Ashimeru, did not make the squad list.



“I think he has his personal view on certain players, I personally have to respect his decision as a human being but putting that aside, we have to also go to the coaches, they have monitored every player but when you look at the statistics, how many matches has Majeed Ashimeru played,” he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

“I believe Asamoah Gyan is part of Ghana, he has captained this team and the little advice I have for him is that, if something like this happens, maybe he can call one or two people but if you put on social media to use nonsense, I don’t think its fair,” Samuel Osei Kuffour stated.



Asamoah Gyan took to social media to register his displeasure after Otto Addo named his squad, Monday.



He argued that the in-form Anderlecht star should have been included in the squad for the World Cup playoffs.



“This guy Majeed Ashimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana, after Thomas Partey, period. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh,” Gyan tweeted.





Although the former Black Stars captain used some harsh words in his post, Gyan was quick to apologize but reiterated the need for Ashimeru’s inclusion in the Ghana squad.



“I still insist that Ashimeru deserves to be in this current Black Stars but am sorry for using the word ‘Nonsense’ in my statement so I unreservedly withdraw that word, I was carried by my emotions. Go Ghana,” he tweeted.



Ghana will host Nigeria in the 1st leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25 before travelling to Abuja for the 2nd leg on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.







