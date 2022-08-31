Osei Palmer details how a 'female lawyer' masterminded her disqualification from 2019 GFA elections

Tema Youth FC Owner, Wilfred Kwaku Osei 'Palmer'

Owner of Tema Youth FC, Wilfried Osei Kweku popularly known as Palmer has spoken about his disqualification from the 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential elections.

Palmer, who was one of the leading candidates in the GFA Presidential race, was disqualified by the vetting committee chaired by lawyer Frank Davies.



According to a member of the defunct Executive Committee of the GFA, his disqualification was not because he breached any rules but a calculated attempt to get him out of the race.



Without mentioning any name, Osei Kweku Palmer claimed that a certain female lawyer played an active role in his disqualification from the elections.



“One lawyer played a role in getting me out of the GFA race. She was very instrumental. When the FA elections were completed, she called someone who was a contestant to say that her candidate won. As to why she made that statement [I don’t know]."



“I caught the person on camera with some contestants a day before the elections. I never revealed the person to the media,” Palmer said in an interview with Onua TV.



He added that he hasn't given up on his dreams of becoming the GFA president even though he won't force himself on the people.

“Never impose yourself on the will of the people, if the football administrators want me then it’s the time, the right time I will make my pronouncement. I’ve not ruled it out, time will tell.



Background



According to the statement put out by the Vetting Committee, Osei Palmer was disqualified for the following reasons;



His failure to pay the 10% mandatory fee to the GFA for the transfer of player Joseph Painstil to Belgian side KRC Genk.



The second reason was his refusal to apologize for his comments that Ghana didn't qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia because the government withdrew unclassified payments from the GFA's budget.



He appealed the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but he lost the appeal.

