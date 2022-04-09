0
Osimhen's Twitter outburst about Ikpeba's statements deemed disrespectful

26E58B4D DC34 4900 B5C8 E17F4240379D.jpeg Victor Osimhen

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Napoli and Super Eagles attacker Victor Osimhen's recent rage on Twitter about Victor Ikpeba analysis of the World Cup playoff second leg has been described as disrespectful.

Ikpeba criticized Osimhen's two bicycle kick efforts in the second half on SuperSport, stating that the Napoli attacker had more time and could have chosen a better technique.

“He needs to understand when to play the ball and when to play bicycle kicks,” Ikpeba said.

Osimhen was a top performer against the Black Stars. His energy and drive put Ghana's defense under pressure at times, but his enthusiasm to try the spectacular when he had the chance to score did not benefit his side.

Ghana booked a place at the 2022 World Cup after the second leg ended 1-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium. The away goal rule opened the door for the Black Stars when the first leg ended goalless at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

