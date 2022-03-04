1
Osimhen, Dennis return to Nigeria squad to face Ghana after missing AFCON

Emmanuel Dennis And Victor Osimhen.png Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen(R), and Watford forward, Emmanuel Dennis(L)

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria announce squad to face Ghana

Super Eagles expected to land in Ghana on Wednesday

Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis misses AFCON

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, and Watford forward, Emmanuel Dennis have been named in the Super Eagles ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

Both players missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Osimhen failed to recover in time to join the squad. Dennis, however, was denied by Watford to honour what was a late call-up.

Nigeria, nonetheless, had an excellent run in the group stage of the tournament but suffered a round 16 exit, following a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.

Head coach, Augustine Equavoen will count on the two top strikers in the crucial tie against Ghana as the Super Eagles target four successive appearances at the World Cup finals.

Victor Osimhen has 4 gals involvement(2 goals, 2 assists) in 8 matches in all competitions since returning from injury. Whereas Emmanuel Dennis has 9 goals, 5 assists in 26 matches for Watford.

Nigeria are expected to land in Ghana on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, for the first leg on Friday, March 25 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The second leg will be staged at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Check out Nigeria squad below

