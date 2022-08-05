0
Osman Bukari's goals pushes Red Star Belgrade close to gaining 11 million euros

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Red Star Belgrade's players have almost certainly clinched their place in the Champions League play-off phase.

The red and whites defeated Pjunik 5-0 in the first game of the third qualifying round for the Champions League, reducing the second leg to a formality.

Black Stars attacker Osman Bukari who is on form at the moment scored a hat trick against Pjunik.

Certainly, the financial condition is prominent. If Red Star defeats Pjunik, the club will receive 11 million euros! A place in the Champions League play-offs is worth 5 million euros.

Red Star would be guaranteed a place in the Europa League group stage, worth an additional 3.6 million euros. Finally, Red Star anticipates a bonus of roughly 2.5 million euros based on the coefficient.

Red Star might earn 20 million euros if they qualify for the Champions League group stage.

