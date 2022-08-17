Osman Bukari becomes fourth most expensive signing of Red Star Belgrade

Osman Bukari

Ghana international Osman Bukari has become the fourth most expensive signing of Red Star Belgrade after completing a move to the club this summer.

The tricky winger inked a four-year deal to join the record Serbian champions from Belgian outfit KAA Gent.



Bukari joined the Serbian giants in a deal worth two million euros, making him the fourth most expensive signing of the club after Mateo Garcia, Takayuki Suzuki, and Richmond Boakye Yiadom who were paid more than two million euros when returning to the club.



The enterprising winger has been impressive for Red Star Belgrade, scoring three goals in four games in the Serbian top-flight. He also bagged a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League qualifications.

He started his career with Accra Lions, and arrived in Europe at the age of 20 and signed for Trencin. During his time in Slovakia, he played 66 games, scoring 16 goals.



In September 2020, he joined Gent for a transfer fee of 1,000,000 euros.