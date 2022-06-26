Osman Bukari becomes ninth Ghanaian player to join Red Star Belgrade

Bukari with a trainer

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has become the ninth Ghanaian player to join Serbian outfit Red Belgrade after completing a move to the club last week.

The tricky played inked a four-year deal to join the record Serbian champions from Belgium outfit KAA Gent.



He already started preseason training with the club ahead of the new season.



Red Star Belgrade have been the home for most Ghanaian players including Haminu Dramani, who was the first Ghanaian to play for the club.



Others include Mohamed Awal Issah, Lee Addy, Nathaniel Asamoah, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Rashid Sumaila.

Abraham Frimpong is currently playing his trade for the team. He joined in the middle of the 2017/18 season.



Ibrahim Mustafa is now in the club and he has a contract until 2025, he is struggling to stay in the first team.



Osman Bukari is, however, the ninth Ghanaian player and 24th African to join the team.



Meanwhile, Ibrahim Tanko also tried to impose himself from the guys from Ghana through the youth selection, but he did not reach the senior team of the most trophy-winning Serbian club.