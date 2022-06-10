Osman Bukari becomes the latest player to leave Black Stars camp in Japan

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari has been excused from international duty to sort out his club future with French side Nantes desperate to keep him.

Several clubs in Europe are keen on signing the winger, who was on loan from Belgian side Gent, following a highly successful season with the French club.



Bukari was one of five Black Stars players who were said to have tested positive for the deadly virus ahead of the commencement of the tournament.



But further checks have revealed he is perfectly well but has been excused to help him sort out his club future just like Baba Iddrisu and Daniel Kofi Kyereh who have also been excused.



The 23-year-old recently scored his first goal for the Black Stars in a 3-0 win over Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



He played in the second match against the Central African Republic, which ended 1-1 in Angola.



Bukari will be disappointed that he will not be able to assist the team in the four-nation tournament due the fact that he has to meet his advisors to help agree on his next club move.

He has become one of the highly anticipated Ghana players as his pace and trickery is important for Ghana coach Otto Addo.



Ghana will play Japan on Friday, June 10, with the winner facing either Chile or Tunisia in the final.



The loser will compete in the bronze medal match on the same day as the final, June 14.



According to the Ghana Football Association, the Kirin Cup is part of the Black Stars' preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.



Ghana have been placed in a difficult group with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.