Osman Bukari begins pre-season with Red Star Belgrade after summer switch

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari and coach Stankovic

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari has started pre-season with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade after completing his move in the summer transfer window.

The tricky player inked a four-year deal to join the record Serbian champions from Belgium outfit KAA Gent, making him the ninth Ghanaian to play for Red Star.



He joined his new teammates for training as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.



Coach Dejan Stankovic is keen on making a big impression in the UEFA Champions League next season and sees the Black Stars player as a key part of his plans to conquer the top clubs in Europe.



The former Inter Milan man has been impressive since taking over the club three years ago and pencilled down the Ghana international to push them into the group stages of the Champions League.

At the beginning of the preparations for the upcoming season, the owner at the Maracana (Nickname of the stadium of the club) made it clear to everyone that playing in the elite European competition is one of the priority tasks of Stankovic.



Bukari spent last season as a loan player at French side Nantes and will be a capital reinforcement for the realization of the wishes of the leader of the club.



His arrival is also will give them the push also in the defense of the double they won in Serbia last season.