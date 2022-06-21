Osman Bukari completes move to Red Star Belgrade from KAA Gent

Ghana winger, Osman Bukari

Ghana winger, Osman Bukari has completed his move to Red Star Belgrade on a long-term deal.

The forward joined the Serbian powerhouse from the Belgian side, KAA Gent in a deal worth €2 million.



Osman spent last season on loan with French Ligue 1 side, FC Nantes.



Osman netted two goals and provided four assists in 26 matches in all competitions.



He played an instrumental role in FC Nantes' French Cup triumph after defeating OGC Nice in the final.

Osman was a member of the Black Stars squad that eliminated Nigeria from the 2022 FIFA World Cup final play-off round to book a ticket to the biggest stage in world football slated for November to December this year in Qatar.



He scored his debut goal for Ghana earlier this month against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



He has been capped five times for the senior national team of Ghana with a goal to his credit.