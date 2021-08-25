Osman Bukari debuts for French club Nantes

Ghana international Osman Bukari

Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari played his first match for French Nantes Nantes on Sunday, August 24.

Bukari featured in the club's first defeat of the season suffered at the hands of Stade Rennes.



The 22-year-old came on as a second-half substitute as Nantes lost 1-0 to Rennes at the Stade de la Route de Lorient.



Bukari completed his move to Nantes last week so missed the first two games of the season.

He has joined on a season-long loan from the Belgian side Gent.



There is no option for a permanent deal despite his Gent contract expiring in the summer of 2022.