Osman Bukari happy to make Red Star Belgrade debut in preseason friendly

Osman Bukari Debut.png Osman Bukari in action for Red Star Belgrade

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Osman Bukari is delighted to have made his debut for Crvenz Zvezda, know in English as Red Star Belgrade.

The tricky winger inked a four-year deal to join the record Serbian champions from Belgium outfit KAA Gent, making him the ninth Ghanaian to play for Red Star.

Red Star Belgrade played a 1-1 draw with Slovenia side NK Domzale in a preseason friendly in Ljubljana.

The Ghana international enjoyed some game minutes as he wore the red and white strips for the first time.

NK Domzale scored first in the game before Vladimir Lučić got the late equalizer for the Serbian champions.

Osman Bukari in a post was happy to have made his debut for the club.

"Happy to have played my first game with Crvena Zvezda. Loved the fighting spirit from the boys".

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
