Osman Bukari happy with Red Star Belgrade win in Serbian top-flight

Osman Bukari1 610x400.png Winger Osman Bukari

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Osman Bukari has expressed his delight over Red Star Belgrade’s win against Vozdovac in the Serbian top-flight.

The 23-year-old continued his red-hot scoring form for his outfit when they thumped Vozdovac 4-0 on Saturday.

The Ghana international doubled the advantage for the defending champions on eight minutes after Aleksandar Pesic had opened the scoring five minutes earlier.

Fardou Ben Mohamed and Mirko Ivanić added the third and fourth goals respectively.

After the game, the Ghana international expressed his delight about the side’s heavy victory.

“Great game. We were ready for it, we fought from start to finish and I am happy for the team that we achieved the triumph. I'm happy to be on the scoresheet again. We keep fighting” he tweeted.

The former FC Nantes player has now tallied three league goals in four appearances.

