Osman Bukari impresses in Red Star Belgrade big win against Kolubara

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari

Ghana winger, Osman Bukari continued with his fine form for new club Red Star Belgrade on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in their 5-0 win against Kolubara.

The Serbian League which is currently underway with two matches played already saw Red Star pick another three points in this fixture.



Red Star Belgrade scored the opening goal in the ninth minute through Aleksander Katai before Milan Pavkov scored a brace to see the home side lead the game 3-0 before the 22nd mark.



Igor Cvetojevic scored an own goal in the 25th minute before Guelor Kanga scored the fifth goal of the game to seal the win for the defending league champions.

Osman Bukari lasted 73 minutes in the game before he was replaced by Ibrahim Mustapha.



The former Nantes winger registered an assist in the game in the 38th minute but was later ruled out for offside.



The Ghana international capped his debut game for Red Star with a goal and was impressive in this game against Kolubara.